PHOTOS: Rotary Club of Kingston’s Donation to YMCA

Youth
November 4, 2021
Chairman of the Young Men’s Christian Association’s (YMCA) 100th Anniversary Committee and Past District Governor, Rotary International, Mike Fennel (right), expresses his gratitude after the Association was presented with a cheque valued at $370,000 by the Rotary Club of Kingston to provide well-needed funding support. President of the Club, Ryan Strachan (also pictured) handed over the cheque during a brief ceremony at the YMCA’s Hope Road location in St. Andrew on Wednesday (Nov. 3). The donation is in keeping with the Club’s community development initiative. The YMCA falls under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. Photo: Donald De La Haye

 

General Secretary/Administrator at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Sarah Newland Martin (right), is a picture of elation and gratitude following the Rotary Club of Kingston’s donation of $370,000, which will provide well-needed funding support for the YMCA. President of the Club, Ryan Strachan (also pictured) handed over a representational cheque during a brief ceremony at the YMCA’s Hope Road location in St. Andrew on Wednesday (Nov. 3). The donation is in keeping with the Club’s community development initiative. The YMCA falls under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. Photo: Donald De La Haye
