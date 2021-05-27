COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|79
|48,180
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|41
|26,929
|Males
|38
|21,248
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 95 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,618
|Hanover
|1
|1,288
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|20
|13,495
|Manchester
|0
|2,885
|Portland
|0
|1,547
|St. Ann
|2
|3,113
|St. Catherine
|28
|9,508
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|1,941
|St. James
|5
|4,595
|St. Mary
|5
|1,553
|St. Thomas
|8
|1,925
|Trelawny
|0
|1,651
|
Westmoreland
|3
|2,061
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|70
|4
|5
|79
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,010
|1,793
|2,377
|48,180
|NEGATIVE today
|586
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,432
|2,018
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|245,094
|79,330
|324,424
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|656
|4
|1,437
|2,097
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|289,104
|1,793
|81,707
|372,604
|Positivity Rate[1]
|11.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|935
|A 58-year-old male from St. Mary.
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|135
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|144
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|155
|24,528
|
Active Cases
|22,348
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|32,552
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|162
|Patients Moderately Ill
|43
|
Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|22,175
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,566
|Imported
|0
|935
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,328
|Under Investigation
|79
|42,115
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing