COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Coronavirus
May 27, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 79 48,180  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 41 26,929  
Males 38 21,248  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 95 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 4 2,618  
Hanover 1 1,288  
Kingston & St. Andrew 20 13,495  
Manchester 0 2,885  
Portland 0 1,547  
St. Ann 2 3,113  
St. Catherine 28 9,508  
St. Elizabeth 3 1,941  
St. James 5 4,595  
St. Mary 5 1,553  
St. Thomas 8 1,925  
Trelawny 0 1,651  
 

Westmoreland

 3 2,061  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 70 4 5 79
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,010 1,793 2,377 48,180
NEGATIVE today

 

 586 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,432 2,018
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 245,094 79,330 324,424
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 656 4 1,437 2,097
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 289,104 1,793 81,707 372,604
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 11.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 935 A 58-year-old male from St. Mary.

 
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 135  
Deaths under investigation 0 144  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 155 24,528  
 

 

Active Cases

 22,348    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 5    
Number in Home Quarantine 32,552    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 162    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 43    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 

 12    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 6    
Home 22,175    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,566  
Imported 0 935  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,328  
Under Investigation 79 42,115  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

 

