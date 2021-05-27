Jamaica Defence Force Speaks On Vaccination Programme

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is committed to the defence and security of Jamaicans and Jamaica’s interests.

In order to do this, the Force prioritizes maintaining combat effectiveness, which includes preserving fit, competent and capable servicepersons. Notwithstanding, the JDF respects the right of every service member to choose whether or not to take the COVID – 19 vaccine. All members of the Force are encouraged but not compelled to take the vaccine and no member is subject to disciplinary action for not doing so.

In preparation for the JDF vaccination programme the Force launched an active internal education campaign to sensitize servicemembers to the available facts surrounding the vaccination. The campaign focused on the importance of the vaccine to our operational integrity and capacity to effectively protect the citizens of the country.

The JDF has clearly outlined the expectations of servicemembers and issued a previous press release addressing the vaccination process. 92% of the Regular Force has been vaccinated.

Unless exempted on medical grounds by a medical officer, the Force requires members who choose not to take the vaccine to complete a declaration form which outlines the potential administrative impact of not being vaccinated. This contributes to the JDF’s ability to ensure that service persons are fit for service, particularly in leadership roles. It is critical that the Force takes all reasonable measures to ensure its members are healthy, fit and capable to perform

military duties to protect the citizens of Jamaica.