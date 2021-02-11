COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|329
|18,237
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|137
|8,125
|Females
|191
|10,108
|Under Investigation
|1
|4
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 103 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|16
|1,044
|Hanover
|7
|454
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|105
|5,199
|Manchester
|33
|1,271
|Portland
|3
|415
|St. Ann
|26
|1,167
|St. Catherine
|59
|3,551
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|637
|St. James
|60
|1,946
|St. Mary
|2
|510
|St. Thomas
|0
|623
|Trelawny
|1
|567
|
Westmoreland
|10
|853
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,314
|181,173
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|14
|Results Positive
|329*
|18,237*
|Includes 75 Antigen Tests
|Results Negative
|1,060
|162,999
|Results Pending
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|363
|A 61-YEAR-OLD MALE FROM WESTMORELAND
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|67
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|37
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|50
|12,456
|Active Cases
|5,280
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|9
|Number in Home Quarantine
|17,524
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|198
|Patients Moderately Ill
|26
|Patients Critically Ill
|18
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|5,016
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|1
|654
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,082
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,819
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|328
|14,446
JIS News