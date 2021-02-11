JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Coronavirus
February 11, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 329 18,237  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 137 8,125  
Females 191 10,108  
Under Investigation 1 4  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 103 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 16 1,044  
Hanover 7 454  
Kingston & St. Andrew 105 5,199  
Manchester 33 1,271  
Portland 3 415  
St. Ann 26 1,167  
St. Catherine 59 3,551  
St. Elizabeth 7 637  
St. James 60 1,946  
St. Mary 2 510  
St. Thomas 0 623  
Trelawny 1 567  
 

Westmoreland

 

 10 853  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,314 181,173  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 14    
Results Positive

 

 329*  18,237* Includes 75 Antigen Tests
Results Negative

 

 1,060 162,999  
Results Pending

 

 

   12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 363 A 61-YEAR-OLD MALE FROM WESTMORELAND
Coincidental Deaths

 

 1 67  
Deaths under investigation 0 37  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 50 12,456  
Active Cases

 

 

 5,280    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 9    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 17,524    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 198    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 26    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 18    
       
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 6    
Home 5,016    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 1 654  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,082  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,819  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 328 14,446  
