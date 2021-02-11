JIS News
PHOTOS: Jamaica Gets Packages from the Canada-funded Enabling Gender Responsive Disaster

Gender Affairs
February 11, 2021
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (third left), presents a hygiene and nutrition package to a teen mother at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation in St. Andrew, recently, from the 1,400-package donation from the Canada-funded Enabling Gender Responsive Disaster Recovery (EnGenDer) projects. Others pictured from left are Chairman of the Centre, Debbyann Brown Salmon; Chargé d’Affaires at the High Commission of Canada, Kevin Gilhooly, and Principal Director for Gender Affairs at the Ministry, Sharon Coburn Robinson.
