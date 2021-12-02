COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|32
|91,304
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|15
|51,942
|Males
|17
|39,359
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,919
|Hanover
|2
|2,961
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|7
|22,557
|Manchester
|0
|5,962
|Portland
|0
|2,516
|St. Ann
|0
|6,770
|St. Catherine
|11
|17,131
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,185
|St. James
|3
|8,869
|St. Mary
|3
|3,019
|St. Thomas
|2
|3,935
|Trelawny
|0
|3,350
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,130
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|25
|4
|3
|32
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,534
|6,852
|3,918
|91,304
|NEGATIVE today
|509
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|163
|672
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|386,269
|196,565
|582,834
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|534
|4
|166
|704
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|466,803
|6,852
|200,483
|674,138
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|2,402
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|36
|62,702
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|678
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,714
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|156
|Patients Moderately Ill
|34
|Patients Severely Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|25,404
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,150
|Imported
|0
|1,342
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,383
|Under Investigation
|31
|82,193
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 42-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 66-year-old female from St. Catherine
- An 83-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
- A 39-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 37-year-old female from St. Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
- An 87-year-old female from St. Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing