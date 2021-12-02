JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Coronavirus
December 2, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 32 91,304
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 15 51,942
Males 17 39,359
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
   
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
Clarendon 1 4,919
Hanover 2 2,961
Kingston & St. Andrew 7 22,557
Manchester 0 5,962
Portland 0 2,516
St. Ann 0 6,770
St. Catherine 11 17,131
St. Elizabeth 1 4,185
St. James 3 8,869
St. Mary 3 3,019
St. Thomas 2 3,935
Trelawny 0 3,350
Westmoreland 2 5,130
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 25 4 3 32
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,534 6,852 3,918 91,304
NEGATIVE today

 

 509 All negatives are included in PCR tests 163 672
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 386,269 196,565 582,834
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 534 4 166 704
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 466,803 6,852 200,483 674,138
Positivity Rate[1] 5.4%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 6* 2,402
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 343
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 36 62,702
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 678
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 45,714
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 156
Patients Moderately Ill 34
Patients Severely Ill 14
Patients Critically Ill 9
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 0
Home 25,404
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,150
Imported 0 1,342
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,383
Under Investigation 31 82,193
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 42-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 66-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • An 83-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 39-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 37-year-old female from St. Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 87-year-old female from St. Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

