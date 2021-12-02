Cabinet Approves Contract For Procurement Of ARVs

The award of several contracts, amounting to more than US$4 million, has been approved by Cabinet.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, who noted that among them is a US$1.69-million contract for the procurement of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) for a period of 12 months, to Mylan Labs Limited.

“Cabinet [also] gave approval for the award of a contract for the supply of clinical chemistry systems for general chemical and immunochemistry for the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) for a period of three years in the amount of US$2.22 million to Facey Commodity Limited,” she said.

The other contract award for which Cabinet gave approval is for the provision of motor-vehicle consumables for a period of one year (2021 to 2022) by Tax Administration Jamaica, in the amount of US$598,500 to HID CID Limited.

In the meantime, the Minister informed that Cabinet gave approval for the Bill titled, ‘The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021’, to be introduced in the Houses of Parliament.

“The Bill seeks to provide for the holding of any general meeting (such as an annual general meeting or any extraordinary general meeting) as a virtual-only meeting (completely electronic) or a hybrid meeting, where this was not expressly prohibited by the Articles of a company,” she said.

Mrs. Williams further noted that the Bill also seeks to empower the Registrar of Companies to grant the extension of time for the holding of an annual general meeting.