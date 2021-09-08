COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (left) and Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica, Scott Feeken (right) engaging with farmworker, Oniel Wright during a send-off ceremony for agricultural workers at the National Insurance Fund premises in New Kingston on Friday (Sept. 3). The workers left the island for the United States on Friday (Sept. 3). Photo: Adrian Walker

