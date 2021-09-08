JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Coronavirus
September 8, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 672 73,496
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 414 41,708
Males 258 31,785
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 days to 101 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 45 3,766
Hanover 15 2,443
Kingston & St. Andrew 95 18,514
Manchester 93 5,067
Portland 32 1,994
St. Ann 11 5,390
St. Catherine 94 13,293
St. Elizabeth 73 3,292
St. James 54 7,341
St. Mary 16 2,296
St. Thomas 83 2,886
Trelawny 22 2,716
 

Westmoreland

 39 4,498
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 596 59 17 672
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 64,502 5,454 3,540 73,496
NEGATIVE today

 

 897 All negatives are included in PCR tests 558 1,455
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 318,211 172,855 491,066
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,493 59 577 2,129
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 382,713 5,454 176,397 564,564
Positivity Rate[1] 42.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 20* 1,666
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 173
Deaths under investigation 9  205
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 90 49,135
 

Active Cases

 22,225  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 46,791  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 786  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 158  
Patients Severely Ill

 

 122  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 50  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 7  
Home 21,399  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,049
Imported 3 1,182
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 3,533
Under Investigation 668 65,496
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 12- September 7, 2021)

  • A 79-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 79-year-old Female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 65-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 58-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 58-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 59-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 61-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 77-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 56-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 65-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 77-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 78-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 78-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 51-year-old Male from St. Thomas
  • An 83-year-old Female from St. Thomas
  • A 66-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 72-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 63-year-old Female from St. Mary
  • A 64-year-old Male from St. Mary

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

