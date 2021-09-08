COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|672
|73,496
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|414
|41,708
|Males
|258
|31,785
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 days to 101 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|45
|3,766
|Hanover
|15
|2,443
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|95
|18,514
|Manchester
|93
|5,067
|Portland
|32
|1,994
|St. Ann
|11
|5,390
|St. Catherine
|94
|13,293
|St. Elizabeth
|73
|3,292
|St. James
|54
|7,341
|St. Mary
|16
|2,296
|St. Thomas
|83
|2,886
|Trelawny
|22
|2,716
|
Westmoreland
|39
|4,498
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|596
|59
|17
|672
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|64,502
|5,454
|3,540
|73,496
|NEGATIVE today
|897
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|558
|1,455
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|318,211
|172,855
|491,066
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,493
|59
|577
|2,129
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|382,713
|5,454
|176,397
|564,564
|Positivity Rate[1]
|42.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|20*
|1,666
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|173
|Deaths under investigation
|9
|205
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|90
|49,135
|
Active Cases
|22,225
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|46,791
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|786
|Patients Moderately Ill
|158
|Patients Severely Ill
|122
|
Patients Critically Ill
|50
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|21,399
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,049
|Imported
|3
|1,182
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|3,533
|Under Investigation
|668
|65,496
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 12- September 7, 2021)
- A 79-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 79-year-old Female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
- A 65-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 58-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 58-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 59-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 61-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 77-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 56-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 65-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 77-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 78-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 78-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 51-year-old Male from St. Thomas
- An 83-year-old Female from St. Thomas
- A 66-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 72-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 63-year-old Female from St. Mary
- A 64-year-old Male from St. Mary
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing