COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Coronavirus
September 29, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 144 83,486  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 86 47,480  
Males 58 36,003  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 2 months to 95 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 5 4,421  
Hanover 0 2,723  
Kingston & St. Andrew 40 20,684  
Manchester 1 5,637  
Portland 6 2,286  
St. Ann 11 6,198  
St. Catherine 39 15,218  
St. Elizabeth 0 3,801  
St. James 15 8,271  
St. Mary 14 2,696  
St. Thomas 2 3,532  
Trelawny 4 3,107  
Westmoreland

 

 7 4,912  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 126 14 4 144
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 73,519 6,208 3,759 83,486
NEGATIVE today

 

 570 All negatives are included in PCR tests 162 732
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 336,655 178,957 515,612
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 696 14 166 876
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 410,174 6,208 182,716 599,098
Positivity Rate[1] 19.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 1,860 A 76 year old male from St. Catherine
Coincidental Deaths 0 178  
Deaths under investigation 5 317  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered 145 52,676

 

  
Active Cases  28,363

 

    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 0    
Number in Home Quarantine 35,608    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalized 594    
Patients Moderately Ill 141    
Patients Severely Ill 94    
Patients Critically Ill 34    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 6    
Home 27,751    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,066  
Imported 8 1,251  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,569  
Under Investigation 136 75,364  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

