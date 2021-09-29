COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|144
|83,486
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|86
|47,480
|Males
|58
|36,003
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 months to 95 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|4,421
|Hanover
|0
|2,723
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|40
|20,684
|Manchester
|1
|5,637
|Portland
|6
|2,286
|St. Ann
|11
|6,198
|St. Catherine
|39
|15,218
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|3,801
|St. James
|15
|8,271
|St. Mary
|14
|2,696
|St. Thomas
|2
|3,532
|Trelawny
|4
|3,107
|Westmoreland
|7
|4,912
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|126
|14
|4
|144
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|73,519
|6,208
|3,759
|83,486
|NEGATIVE today
|570
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|162
|732
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|336,655
|178,957
|515,612
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|696
|14
|166
|876
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|410,174
|6,208
|182,716
|599,098
|Positivity Rate[1]
|19.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|1,860
|A 76 year old male from St. Catherine
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|178
|Deaths under investigation
|5
|317
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|145
|52,676
|Active Cases
| 28,363
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|35,608
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|594
|Patients Moderately Ill
|141
|Patients Severely Ill
|94
|Patients Critically Ill
|34
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|27,751
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,066
|Imported
|8
|1,251
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,569
|Under Investigation
|136
|75,364
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing