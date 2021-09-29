Applications Open All Year For Government Electrical Regulator

In a bid to increase the number of qualified professionals, applications for the new Government Electrical Regulator (GER), which will govern the local electrical works industry, will open throughout the year.

Chair of the GER, Sandra Graham, said this is to facilitate increased qualified professionals in the field as well as to improve Jamaica’s performance in the global business rating.

Ms. Graham was speaking during the first of a two-day virtual GER Public Consultation held September 28 and 29.

“We are moving from the once-per-year business exam or two-per-year exam to a [continuous one]. We would invite our stakeholders to keep applying because people graduate every year, people come into the profession every year, people upgrade every year, so please make your applications throughout the year,” she encouraged.

Ms. Graham said under the GER, examinations and assessments will be conducted throughout the year.

“It is an ongoing process because we want to ensure that we have a good bank of persons to supply the people of Jamaica,” she said.

The GER, which is expected to replace the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI), will be responsible for the regulation of the electrical inspection process; the licensing of electricians and electrical inspectors, including making recommendations for renewal and revocation; and monitoring work done by the inspectors.

The proposed GER, which established partial operations as of April 1 this year, is expected to commence full operations on November 1.

There are three categories of electricians and three classes of inspectors, with one being the highest for each.

Persons entering the field as category two and three electricians are required to undertake examinations.

Success in these examinations would result in the issuing of registration for electricians.

This year, the electrical examination is scheduled for September 30 and October 7 to include theory and practical respectively.

Applications for licences for inspectors are to be vetted by the Regulator.

Additionally, the enrolment of Technical Electrical Assistants (TEAs) is being introduced as a new feature of the GER.

Acceptance of applications under the GEI is to cease shortly, at which time applications under GER are to commence. The dates are to be announced shortly.

For associated fees and other information, persons are invited to call the GER within the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology at (876) 934-6496, (876) 276-7530 or visit: www.mset.gov.jm.