JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Coronavirus
October 7, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 82 7,191
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 36 3,242
Females 46 3,929
Under Investigation 0 20
AGE RANGE 72 days  to 87 years  

1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 5 392
Hanover 1 71
Kingston & St. Andrew 19 2,716
Manchester 4 303
Portland 1 281
St. Ann 2 289
St. Catherine 30 1,643
St. Elizabeth 3 190
St. James 8 544
St. Mary 4 177
St. Thomas 0 366
Trelawny 1 84
Westmoreland 4 135
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 552 82,411
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1  
Results Positive

 

 82 7,191
Results Negative

 

 469 75,159
Results Pending

 

 0 61
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)    
Deaths

 

 3* 126

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 9
Deaths under investigation 1 15
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 26 2,700
Active Cases  4,268  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 21,619  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 156  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 29  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 12  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 14  
State Facilities 14  
Home 4,094  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 486
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 410
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 843
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 82 5,216

 

*Summary of Deaths

  • A 67-year-old male from St. Ann
  • An 84-year-old female from St. Mary
  • An 88-year-old male from St. Catherine
Skip to content