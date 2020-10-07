COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|82
|7,191
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|36
|3,242
|Females
|46
|3,929
|Under Investigation
|0
|20
|AGE RANGE
|72 days to 87 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|392
|Hanover
|1
|71
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|19
|2,716
|Manchester
|4
|303
|Portland
|1
|281
|St. Ann
|2
|289
|St. Catherine
|30
|1,643
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|190
|St. James
|8
|544
|St. Mary
|4
|177
|St. Thomas
|0
|366
|Trelawny
|1
|84
|Westmoreland
|4
|135
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|552
|82,411
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|82
|7,191
|Results Negative
|469
|75,159
|Results Pending
|0
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|3*
|126
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|9
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|15
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|26
|2,700
|Active Cases
|4,268
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,619
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|156
|Patients Moderately Ill
|29
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|14
|State Facilities
|14
|Home
|4,094
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|486
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|410
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|843
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|82
|5,216
*Summary of Deaths
- A 67-year-old male from St. Ann
- An 84-year-old female from St. Mary
- An 88-year-old male from St. Catherine