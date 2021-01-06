Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Coronavirus
January 6, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 84 13,330
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 34 6,068
Females 50 7,260
Under Investigation 0 2
AGE RANGE 3 years  to 90 years 1 day to 104 years  
   
 

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES

      
Clarendon 18 638
Hanover 1 319
Kingston & St. Andrew 17 3,984
Manchester 2 608
Portland 2 376
St. Ann 17 850
St. Catherine 18 2,770
St. Elizabeth 0 388
St. James 1 1,414
St. Mary 3 384
St. Thomas 3 498
Trelawny 2 381
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 720
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 762 141,945
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1
Results Positive

 

 83  13,330
Results Negative

 

 679 128,603
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 306  

A 31-year-old male of a Hanover address.

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 49
Deaths under investigation 0 27
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 

 76 11,182
Active Cases

 

 1,682
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 0
Number in Home Quarantine 26,034
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised

 

 92
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 4
Patients Critically Ill

 

 7
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 27
Home 1,568
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 0 580
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 933
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 4 1,591
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 80 9,990
Skip to content