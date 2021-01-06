COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|84
|13,330
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|34
|6,068
|Females
|50
|7,260
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 90 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|18
|638
|Hanover
|1
|319
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|17
|3,984
|Manchester
|2
|608
|Portland
|2
|376
|St. Ann
|17
|850
|St. Catherine
|18
|2,770
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|388
|St. James
|1
|1,414
|St. Mary
|3
|384
|St. Thomas
|3
|498
|Trelawny
|2
|381
|
Westmoreland
|0
|720
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|762
|141,945
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|–
|Results Positive
|83
|13,330
|Results Negative
|679
|128,603
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|306
|
A 31-year-old male of a Hanover address.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|49
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|27
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|76
|11,182
|Active Cases
|1,682
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|26,034
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|92
|Patients Moderately Ill
|4
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|27
|Home
|1,568
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|580
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|933
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|4
|1,591
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|80
|9,990
JIS News