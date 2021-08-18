JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Coronavirus
August 18, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 289 59,377
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 179 33,414
Males 110 25,960
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 months to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 0 3,043
Hanover 6 1,826
Kingston & St. Andrew 80 15,957
Manchester 12 3,814
Portland 8 1,697
St. Ann 13 4,186
St. Catherine 38 11,154
St. Elizabeth 7 2,492
St. James 31 5,796
St. Mary 0 1,834
St. Thomas 0 2,244
Trelawny 11 1,967
 

Westmoreland

 83 3,367
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 235 26 28 289
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 52,984 3,421 2,972 59,377
NEGATIVE today

 

 588 All negatives are included in PCR tests 251 839
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 300,021 164,493 464,514
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 823 26 279 1,128
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 353,005 3,421 167,465 523,891
Positivity Rate[1] 30.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 19* 1,339
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 170
Deaths under investigation 2  112
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 30 47,570
 

Active Cases

  10,095  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 40,197  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 494  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 111  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 32  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 9  
Home 9,518  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,852
Imported 0 1,077
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2 922
Under Investigation 288 52,290
Workplace Cluster 0 236

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 12-16, 2021)

  • A 57-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 66-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 50-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 75-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 47-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 64-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 65-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 67-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 94-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • An 83-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 77-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 77-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 52-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 58-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 44-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 65-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 58-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 39-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 63-year-old Female from Hanover

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

