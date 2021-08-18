COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|289
|59,377
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|179
|33,414
|Males
|110
|25,960
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 months to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|3,043
|Hanover
|6
|1,826
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|80
|15,957
|Manchester
|12
|3,814
|Portland
|8
|1,697
|St. Ann
|13
|4,186
|St. Catherine
|38
|11,154
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|2,492
|St. James
|31
|5,796
|St. Mary
|0
|1,834
|St. Thomas
|0
|2,244
|Trelawny
|11
|1,967
|
Westmoreland
|83
|3,367
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|235
|26
|28
|289
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|52,984
|3,421
|2,972
|59,377
|NEGATIVE today
|588
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|251
|839
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|300,021
|164,493
|464,514
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|823
|26
|279
|1,128
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|353,005
|3,421
|167,465
|523,891
|Positivity Rate[1]
|30.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|19*
|1,339
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|170
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|112
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|30
|47,570
|
Active Cases
|10,095
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|40,197
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|494
|Patients Moderately Ill
|111
|
Patients Critically Ill
|32
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|9
|Home
|9,518
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,852
|Imported
|0
|1,077
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2 922
|Under Investigation
|288
|52,290
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 12-16, 2021)
- A 57-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 66-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 50-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 75-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 47-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 64-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 65-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 67-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 94-year-old Female from St. Ann
- An 83-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 77-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 77-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 52-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 58-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 44-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 65-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 58-year-old Female from St. James
- A 39-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 63-year-old Female from Hanover
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing