PHOTOS: Wreath Laying Ceremony Commemorating the 134th Anniversary of the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey's Birth Tribute August 18, 2021 Photo: Donald De La Haye The shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston. PHOTOS: Wreath Laying Ceremony Commemorating the 134th Anniversary of the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey's Birth JIS News | Presented by: Chairperson, National Council on Reparations, Laleta Davis Mattis, places flowers at the shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 17) to commemorate the 134th anniversary of his birth. Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Carlos Alberto Michaelsen den Hartog, places flowers at the shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 17) to commemorate the 134th anniversary of his birth. Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, places flowers at the shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 17) to commemorate the 134th anniversary of his birth. Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, lays flowers at the shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 17) to commemorate the 134th anniversary of his birth. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, lays flowers at the shrine of Jamaica's first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Tuesday (August 17) to commemorate the 134th anniversary of his birth.