COVID-19 update for Thursday, August 5, 2021

|
NEW CASES
|
24 HRS
|
OVERALL
|
Confirmed Cases
|
326
|
54,165
|
SEX CLASSIFICATION
|
Females
|
177
|
30,326
|
Males
|
149
|
23836
|
Under Investigation
|
0
|
3
|
AGE RANGE
|
78 days to 99 years
|
1 day to 108 years
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|
Clarendon
|
13
|
2,838
|
Hanover
|
12
|
1,554
|
KSA
|
67
|
14,838
|
Manchester
|
55
|
3,371
|
Portland
|
0
|
1,620
|
St. Ann
|
31
|
3,718
|
St. Catherine
|
51
|
10,424
|
St. Elizabeth
|
9
|
2,239
|
St. James
|
35
|
5,286
|
St. Mary
|
6
|
1,726
|
St. Thomas
|
17
|
2,086
|
Trelawny
|
13
|
1,783
|
Westmoreland
|
17
|
2,682
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|
PCR
|
Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|
Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|
TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|273
|30
|23
|326
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|48,897
|2,467
|2,801
|54,165
|NEGATIVE Today
|715
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|511
|1,226
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|291,324
|160,134
|451,458
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|988
|30
|534
|1,552
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|340,221
|2,467
|162,935
|505,623
|Positivity Rate
|29.8%
|
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|
Deaths
|
3*
|
1,214
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|
166
|
Deaths under investigation
|
2
|
108
|
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|
25
|
47,152
|
Active Cases
|
326
|
5434
|
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
|
4
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|
46,941
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|
Number Hospitalised
|
219
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
52
|Patients Critically Ill
|
37
|
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|
Contact of a Confirmed Case
|
2
|
2,764
|
Imported
|
3
|
1,048
|
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|
0
|
2,724
|
Under Investigation
|
321
|
47,393
|
Workplace Cluster
|
0
|
236
*DEATHS
- An 88-year-old male from Clarendon.
- A 78-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 52-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.