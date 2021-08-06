live stream National Independence Flag Raising Ceremony @ 9:00 am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 update for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Coronavirus
August 6, 2021

NEW CASES

24 HRS

OVERALL

Confirmed Cases

326

54,165

SEX CLASSIFICATION

Females

177

30,326

Males

149

23836

Under Investigation

0

3

AGE RANGE

78 days to 99 years

1 day to 108 years

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

Clarendon

13

2,838

Hanover

12

1,554

KSA

67

14,838

Manchester

55

3,371

Portland

0

1,620

St. Ann

31

3,718

St. Catherine

51

10,424

St. Elizabeth

9

2,239

St. James

35

5,286

St. Mary

6

1,726

St. Thomas

17

2,086

Trelawny

13

1,783

Westmoreland

17

2,682

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests

PCR

Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

Antigen Tests from Private Facilities

TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 273 30 23 326
Cumulative POSITIVES 48,897 2,467 2,801 54,165
NEGATIVE Today 715 All negatives are included in PCR tests 511 1,226
Cumulative NEGATIVES 291,324 160,134 451,458
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 988 30 534 1,552
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 340,221 2,467 162,935 505,623
Positivity Rate 29.8%

DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS

Deaths

3*

1,214

Coincidental Deaths

0

166

Deaths under investigation

2

108

RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES

Recovered

25

47,152

Active Cases

326

  5434

QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT

Number in Facility Quarantine

4

Number in Home Quarantine

46,941

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

Number Hospitalised

219

Patients Moderately Ill

52
Patients Critically Ill

37

TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES

Contact of a Confirmed Case

2

2,764

Imported

3

1,048

Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)

0

2,724

Under Investigation

321

47,393

Workplace Cluster

0

236

 

*DEATHS

  1. An 88-year-old male from Clarendon.
  2. A 78-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  3. A 52-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
Skip to content