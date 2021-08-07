live stream National Independence Flag Raising Ceremony @ 9:00 am
COVID-19 update for Friday, August 6, 2021

Coronavirus
August 7, 2021

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 315 54,480
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 185 30,509
Males 130 23,968
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 63 days to 93 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 14 2,852
Hanover 18 1,572
KSA 91 14,930
Manchester 5 3,377
Portland 2 1,622
St. Ann 25 3,743
St. Catherine 51 10,474
St. Elizabeth 23 2,261
St. James 41 5,327
St. Mary 1 1,727
St. Thomas 6 2,092
Trelawny 7 1,790
 

Westmoreland

 31 2,713
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 213 83 19 315
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 49,110 2,550 2,820 54,480
NEGATIVES Today

 

 650 All negatives are included in PCR tests 895 1,545
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 291,974 161,029 453,003
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 863 83 914 1,860
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 341,084 2,550 163,849 507,483
Positivity Rate 31.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL
Deaths 5* 1,219
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 166
Deaths under investigation 2  110
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 40 47,192
 

Active Cases

 315   5,702
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 6  
Number in Home Quarantine 48,152  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised 256  
Patients Moderately Ill 56  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 28  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 3 2,767
Imported 3 1,051
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 3 2,734
Under Investigation 306 47,692
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

*DEATHS

  1. An 82-year-old female from KSA.
  2. A 68-year-old male from KSA.
  3. A 49-year-old male from KSA.
  4. A 67-year-old male from St. Ann.
  5. A 97-year-old male from Manchester.
