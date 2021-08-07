COVID-19 update for Friday, August 6, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|315
|54,480
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|185
|30,509
|Males
|130
|23,968
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|63 days to 93 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|14
|2,852
|Hanover
|18
|1,572
|KSA
|91
|14,930
|Manchester
|5
|3,377
|Portland
|2
|1,622
|St. Ann
|25
|3,743
|St. Catherine
|51
|10,474
|St. Elizabeth
|23
|2,261
|St. James
|41
|5,327
|St. Mary
|1
|1,727
|St. Thomas
|6
|2,092
|Trelawny
|7
|1,790
|
Westmoreland
|31
|2,713
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|213
|83
|19
|315
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|49,110
|2,550
|2,820
|54,480
|NEGATIVES Today
|650
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|895
|1,545
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|291,974
|161,029
|453,003
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|863
|83
|914
|1,860
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|341,084
|2,550
|163,849
|507,483
|Positivity Rate
|31.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Deaths
|5*
|1,219
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|110
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|40
|47,192
|
Active Cases
|315
|5,702
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|48,152
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|256
|Patients Moderately Ill
|56
|
Patients Critically Ill
|28
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|3
|2,767
|Imported
|3
|1,051
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|3
|2,734
|Under Investigation
|306
|47,692
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- An 82-year-old female from KSA.
- A 68-year-old male from KSA.
- A 49-year-old male from KSA.
- A 67-year-old male from St. Ann.
- A 97-year-old male from Manchester.