COVID-19 Update for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Coronavirus
July 26, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 105 52,089
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 53 29,161
Males 52 22,925
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 day to 79 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 8 2,774
Hanover 10 1,484
Kingston & St. Andrew 18 14,319
Manchester 17 3,147
Portland 0 1,602
St. Ann 3 3,518
St. Catherine 6 10,129
St. Elizabeth 8 2,181
St. James 29 5,050
St. Mary 0 1,684
St. Thomas 1 2,008
Trelawny 0 1,735
 

Westmoreland

 5 2,458
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 83 5 17 105
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 47,096 2,223 2,614 51,933
NEGATIVE today

 

 397 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,102 1,499
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 283,863 149,065 432,928
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 480 5 1,119 1,604
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 330,959 2,223 151,679 484,861
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 18.1%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 2 1,178 An 81-year-old Male from St. Mary

 

A 76-year-old Male from St. Ann

 
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 163
Deaths under investigation 0  103
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 25 46,868
 

Active Cases

 3,686
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 17
Number in Home Quarantine 45,735
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised

 

 147
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 44
Patients Critically Ill 16
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 7
Home 3,521
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,715
Imported 0 1,002
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,620
Under Investigation 105 45,516
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

