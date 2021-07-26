COVID-19 Update for Sunday, July 25, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|105
|52,089
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|53
|29,161
|Males
|52
|22,925
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 79 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|8
|2,774
|Hanover
|10
|1,484
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|18
|14,319
|Manchester
|17
|3,147
|Portland
|0
|1,602
|St. Ann
|3
|3,518
|St. Catherine
|6
|10,129
|St. Elizabeth
|8
|2,181
|St. James
|29
|5,050
|St. Mary
|0
|1,684
|St. Thomas
|1
|2,008
|Trelawny
|0
|1,735
|
Westmoreland
|5
|2,458
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|83
|5
|17
|105
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|47,096
|2,223
|2,614
|51,933
|NEGATIVE today
|397
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,102
|1,499
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|283,863
|149,065
|432,928
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|480
|5
|1,119
|1,604
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|330,959
|2,223
|151,679
|484,861
|Positivity Rate[1]
|18.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|1,178
|An 81-year-old Male from St. Mary
A 76-year-old Male from St. Ann
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|163
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|103
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|25
|46,868
|
Active Cases
|3,686
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|17
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,735
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|147
|Patients Moderately Ill
|44
|Patients Critically Ill
|16
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|3,521
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,715
|Imported
|0
|1,002
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,620
|Under Investigation
|105
|45,516
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing