Environment

PHOTOS: JSIF Managing Director Tours Port Royal Coastal Revetment Project

Environment
July 26, 2021
Managing Director, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (right), and Operations Director, S&G Road Surfacing Materials Ltd, James Sampson, tour sections of the Port Royal Coastal Revetment Project recently to view work being undertaken. The World Bank loan-funded development is being coordinated by JSIF and implemented under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP). The project aims to create protective infrastructure along the Port Royal Street corridor that will safeguard it against the effects of potential storm surges resulting from climate change. This thoroughfare is deemed integral to the east-west transportation network in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA).

 

A section of the Port Royal Coastal Revetment Project that aims to create protective infrastructure along the Port Royal Street corridor that will safeguard it against the effects of potential storm surges resulting from climate change. This thoroughfare is deemed integral to the east-west transportation network in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA).
