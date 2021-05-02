COVID-19 Update for SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021
|NEW CASES
|
24 HRS
|
OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|
90
|
45,867
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|
51
|
25,683
|Males
|
39
|
20,181
|Under Investigation
|
0
|
3
|AGE RANGE
|
2 days to 95 years
|
1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|
3
|
2,516
|Hanover
|
9
|
1,227
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|
18
|
13,043
|Manchester
|
6
|
2,753
|Portland
|
5
|
1,484
|St. Ann
|
5
|
2,925
|St. Catherine
|
10
|
9,021
|St. Elizabeth
|
2
|
1,830
|St. James
|
9
|
4,369
|St. Mary
|
12
|
1,439
|St. Thomas
|
5
|
1,779
|Trelawny
|
3
|
1,583
|Westmoreland
|
3
|
1,898
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|
PCR
|
Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|
Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|
TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|74
|12
|4
|90
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|41,990
|1,579
|2,298
|45,867
|NEGATIVE today
|591
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|524
|1,115
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|228,415
|59,629
|288,044
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|665
|12
|528
|1,205
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|270,405
|1,579
|61,927
|333,911
|Positivity Rate
|12.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|
5*
|
784
|Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|
116
|Deaths under investigation
|
0
|
134
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|
140
|
21,293
|Active Cases
|
23,452
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|
7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|
25,056
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|
213
|Patients Moderately Ill
|
14
|Patients Critically Ill
|
22
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|
0
|State Facilities
|
10
|Home
|
23,226
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|
2
|
2,478
|Imported
|
2
|
904
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|
1
|
2,107
|Under Investigation
|
85
|
40,142
|Workplace Cluster
|
0
*DEATHS
COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- A 95-year-old Female from Trelawny
- A 93-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- An 83-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 95-year-old Female from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation
- An 83-year-old Female from St. Thomas, whose death was previously under investigation