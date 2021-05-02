JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021

Coronavirus
May 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

COVID-19 Update for SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021

NEW CASES

24 HRS

OVERALL
Confirmed Cases

90

45,867
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females

51

25,683
Males

39

20,181
Under Investigation

0

3
AGE RANGE

2 days to 95 years

1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon

3

2,516
Hanover

9

1,227
Kingston & St. Andrew

18

13,043
Manchester

6

2,753
Portland

5

1,484
St. Ann

5

2,925
St. Catherine

10

9,021
St. Elizabeth

2

1,830
St. James

9

4,369
St. Mary

12

1,439
St. Thomas

5

1,779
Trelawny

3

1,583
Westmoreland

3

1,898
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests

PCR

Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

Antigen Tests from Private Facilities

TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 74 12 4 90
Cumulative POSITIVES 41,990 1,579 2,298 45,867
NEGATIVE today 591 All negatives are included in PCR tests 524 1,115
Cumulative NEGATIVES 228,415 59,629 288,044
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 665 12 528 1,205
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 270,405 1,579 61,927 333,911
Positivity Rate 12.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths

5*

784
Coincidental Deaths

0

116
Deaths under investigation

0

134
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered

140

21,293
Active Cases

23,452

QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine

7
Number in Home Quarantine

25,056
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised

213
Patients Moderately Ill

14
Patients Critically Ill

22
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down Facilities

0
State Facilities

10
Home

23,226
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case

2

2,478
Imported

2

904
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)

1

2,107
Under Investigation

85

40,142
Workplace Cluster

0

236

 

*DEATHS

COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 95-year-old Female from Trelawny
  • A 93-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • An 83-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 95-year-old Female from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 83-year-old Female from St. Thomas, whose death was previously under investigation
Skip to content