COVID-19 UK Variant Confirmed in Local Samples Tested

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that of the 10 coronavirus (COVID-19) samples that were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, seven were found to have the UK variant.

Addressing a COVID Conversations virtual press conference on April 29, Dr. Tufton said 50 samples were sent to CARPHA for testing to determine variant strain, of which only 10 were deemed suitable for procedure.

“But the discovery of the seven of 10 does [suggests] that the UK strain of the COVID-19 virus is here. I think based on the discoveries, it is fairly wide-scale and could possibly explain the rate of spread that we have experienced on the second wave. That is a matter that has to be recognised as we move forward,” he said.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that of the 10 coronavirus (COVID-19) samples that were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, seven were found to have the UK variant.

Addressing a COVID Conversations virtual press conference on April 29, Dr. Tufton said 50 samples were sent to CARPHA for testing to determine variant strain, of which only 10 were deemed suitable for procedure.

“But the discovery of the seven of 10 does [suggests] that the UK strain of the COVID-19 virus is here. I think based on the discoveries, it is fairly wide-scale and could possibly explain the rate of spread that we have experienced on the second wave. That is a matter that has to be recognised as we move forward,” he said.

Dr. Tufton noted that while the other three samples showed evidence of mutation, there is no immediate need for concern.

“The other three had mutations that are being investigated in the US and the UK, in particular, but which have not been designated to be variants of concern, unlike the UK variant, which, when it came on the scene, was seen to be a faster spreading variant,” he said, adding that “the other three are not so considered.”

Dr. Tufton reiterated that the process of acquiring equipment to conduct testing locally has commenced.

“The [testing] process does take a while, but if we [have] our own equipment, we could shorten that time span… . That is in motion. But the fact that we have the UK strain here would be cause for additional recognition of the measures that need to be taken, and that is something I think the Cabinet will have to deliberate on, in terms of how we go about doing that,” he pointed out.

Jamaica had imposed travel restrictions on the United Kingdom, which are scheduled to expire today (April 30).

Dr. Tufton said the decisions around restrictions are conducted after careful consideration and assessments as well as projections going forward.

He pointed out that the ultimate aim is to protect the population “while ensuring that we have economic activity continuing”, adding that “it is on that basis that those conversations have taken place and decisions made”.

The Minister also advised that a meeting of the COVID Subcommittee is scheduled for this weekend.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, said there is a high level of infection among the 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age groups.

She noted that many persons within these groups are not compliant with the infection-prevention measures that have been implemented by the Government.

The CMO urged Jamaicans to continue adhering to the measures and not to become complacent, despite the country’s positivity rate, deaths and hospitalisations trending down.

“Now is the time that we have to ensure that we take these precautions, that we continue to maintain our restrictions, decrease exposure, wear our masks, keep physical distancing, stay at home, avoid gatherings – social and business – so that we can keep [the COVID-19] reproductive rates down, keep our positivity rate down, [and] keep our hospitalisations down,” she said.