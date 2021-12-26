COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 25, 2021

|
24 HRS
|
OVERALL
|
Confirmed Cases
|
192
|
92,705
|
SEX CLASSIFICATION
|
|
|
Females
|
114
|
52,746
|
Males
|
78
|
39,956
|
Under Investigation
|
0
|
3
|
AGE RANGE
|
1 year to 83 years
|
1 day to 108 years
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|
|
|
0
|
4,949
|
Hanover
|
12
|
3,044
|
KSA
|
37
|
22,922
|
Manchester
|
7
|
6,012
|
Portland
|
0
|
2,528
|
St. Ann
|
17
|
6,958
|
St. Catherine
|
3
|
17,275
|
St. Elizabeth
|
1
|
4,213
|
St. James
|
90
|
9,185
|
St. Mary
|
4
|
3,079
|
St. Thomas
|
2
|
3,973
|
Trelawny
|
8
|
3,381
|
Westmoreland
|
11
|
5,186
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|
Type of Tests
|
PCR
|
Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|
Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|
TOTAL
|
POSITIVES Today
|
166
|
9
|
17
|
192
|
Cumulative POSITIVES
|
81,747
|
6,985
|
3,973
|
92,705
|
NEGATIVE today
|
1,438
|
All negatives are included in PCR tests
|
319
|
1,757
|
Cumulative NEGATIVES
|
406,953
|
200,709
|
607,662
|
TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|
1,604
|
9
|
336
|
1,949
|
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|
488,700
|
6,985
|
204,682
|
700,367
|
Positivity Rate[1]
|
10.8%
|
|
|
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|
|
|
Deaths
|
1
|
2,463
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|
194
|
Deaths Under Investigation
|
0
|
348
|
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
|
|
Recovered
|
150
|
65,032
|
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|
–
|
628
|
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
Number in Facility Quarantine
|
1
|
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|
20,857
|
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
Number Hospitalized
|
85
|
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
17
|
|
Patients Severely Ill
|
15
|
|
Patients Critically Ill
|
3
|
|
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|
|
|
Contact of a Confirmed Case
|
1
|
3,172
|
Imported
|
55
|
1,569
|
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|
0
|
4,446
|
Under Investigation
|
136
|
83,282
|
Workplace Cluster
|
0
|
236
DEATH
1. A 74-year-old Male from KSA.
The death occurred on December 20, 2021.
|
Clinical Definitions
|
Moderately Ill
|
Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|
Severely Ill
|
Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|
Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing