    COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 25, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 26, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

    NEW CASES

    24 HRS

    OVERALL

    Confirmed Cases

    192

    92,705

    SEX CLASSIFICATION

     

     

    Females

    114

    52,746

    Males

    78

    39,956

    Under Investigation

    0

    3

    AGE RANGE

    1 year to 83 years

    1 day to 108 years

    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES

     

     

    Clarendon

    0

    4,949

    Hanover

    12

    3,044

    KSA

    37

    22,922

    Manchester

    7

    6,012

    Portland

    0

    2,528

    St. Ann

    17

    6,958

    St. Catherine

    3

    17,275

    St. Elizabeth

    1

    4,213

    St. James

    90

    9,185

    St. Mary

    4

    3,079

    St. Thomas

    2

    3,973

    Trelawny

    8

    3,381

    Westmoreland

    11

    5,186

    COVID-19 TESTING

    Type of Tests

    PCR

    Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    Antigen Tests from Private Facilities

    TOTAL

    POSITIVES Today

     

    166

    9

    17

    192

    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    81,747

    6,985

    3,973

    92,705

    NEGATIVE today

     

    1,438

    All negatives are included in PCR tests

    319

    1,757

    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    406,953

    200,709

    607,662

    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    1,604

    9

    336

    1,949

    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    488,700

    6,985

    204,682

    700,367

    Positivity Rate[1]

    10.8%

     

     

    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS

     

     

    Deaths

    1

    2,463

    Coincidental Deaths

    0

    194

    Deaths Under Investigation

    0

    348

    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES

     

     

    Recovered

    150

    65,032

    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks

    628

    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT

     

     

    Number in Facility Quarantine

    1

     

    Number in Home Quarantine

    20,857

     

    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

     

     

    Number Hospitalized

    85

     

    Patients Moderately Ill

    17

     

    Patients Severely Ill

    15

     

    Patients Critically Ill

    3

     

    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES

     

     

    Contact of a Confirmed Case

    1

    3,172

    Imported

    55

    1,569

    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)

    0

    4,446

    Under Investigation

    136

    83,282

    Workplace Cluster

    0

    236

     

    DEATH

    1.       A 74-year-old Male from KSA.

     

    The death occurred on December 20, 2021.

     

     

     

    Clinical Definitions

    Moderately Ill               

    Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)

    Severely Ill               

    Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).

     

    Critically Ill                   

    Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

