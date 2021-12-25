PHOTOS: State Minister, Ministry of Health and Wellness Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, visits Victoria Jubilee Hospital Community December 25, 2021 Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right) speaks with (from left): Lieutenant Governor Elect, Kiwanis Division 23 East, Carolyn McDonald-Riley; Portfolio Manager, Kirk Distributors Ltd., Keisha Stewart; and Director, Nursing Services at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH), Elise Fairweather- Blackwood, during a visit to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on December 25. PHOTOS: State Minister, Ministry of Health and Wellness Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, visits Victoria Jubilee Hospital JIS News | Presented by: Related National Prayer Vigil Project To Address Domestic Violence, Parenting In 18 Manchester Communities Related Bull Bay Station Tops Police Service Competition Related Communities To Benefit From USAID Positive Pathways Initiative Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (centre) shares in conversation with Denesha Simmonds (left), who gave birth to the first baby delivered at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston on Christmas Day (December 25). Looking on is Portfolio Manager, Kirk Distributors Ltd., Keisha Stewart. Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right) greets Denesha Simmonds (left), who gave birth to the first baby delivered at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) on Christmas Day (December 25). Looking on is Portfolio Manager, Kirk Distributors Ltd., Keisha Stewart. Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (centre) presents a gift courtesy of National Commercial Bank, to Denesha Simmonds (left) who gave birth to the first baby delivered at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) on Christmas Day (December 25). Also presenting her with gifts are Portfolio Manager, Kirk Distributors Ltd., Keisha Stewart (2nd left) and Lieutenant Governor Elect, Kiwanis Division 23 East, Carolyn McDonald-Riley (right). Looking on is Director, Nursing Services at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH), Elise Fairweather- Blackwood. Advertisements