    PHOTOS: State Minister, Ministry of Health and Wellness Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, visits Victoria Jubilee Hospital

    December 25, 2021
    Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (centre) shares in conversation with Denesha Simmonds (left), who gave birth to the first baby delivered at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston on Christmas Day (December 25). Looking on is Portfolio Manager, Kirk Distributors Ltd., Keisha Stewart.

     

    Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right) greets Denesha Simmonds (left), who gave birth to the first baby delivered at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) on Christmas Day (December 25). Looking on is Portfolio Manager, Kirk Distributors Ltd., Keisha Stewart.

     

    Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (centre) presents a gift courtesy of National Commercial Bank, to Denesha Simmonds (left) who gave birth to the first baby delivered at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) on Christmas Day (December 25). Also presenting her with gifts are Portfolio Manager, Kirk Distributors Ltd., Keisha Stewart (2nd left) and Lieutenant Governor Elect, Kiwanis Division 23 East, Carolyn McDonald-Riley (right). Looking on is Director, Nursing Services at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH), Elise Fairweather- Blackwood.
