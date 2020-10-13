JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 12, 2020

Coronavirus
October 13, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 97

 

 7,910

 
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 47

 

 

 3,563

 

 
Females 49

 

 

 4,322

 

 
Under Investigation 1

 

 

 25

 

 
AGE RANGE 2 years to 90 years  

1 day to 104 years

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 428
Hanover 5 100
KSA 23 2,854
Manchester 1 332
Portland 1 292
St. Ann 1 327
St. Catherine 7 1,781
St. Elizabeth 1 245
St. James 30 700
St. Mary 6 196
St. Thomas 6 380
Trelawny 4 110
Westmoreland 10 165
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 543

 

 

 85,865

 

 
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2

 

 

  
Results Positive

 

 97

 

 

 7,910

 

 
Results Negative

 

 444

 

 

 77,890

 

 
Results Pending 2

 

 

 65

 

 
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)    
Deaths

 

 0

 

 146

 
Coincidental Deaths 0

 

 10

 
Deaths under investigation 2

 

 23

 
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 66

 

 

 3,303

 

 
Active Cases 97

 

 

 4,354

 

 
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 2

 

 

  
Number in Home Quarantine 22,288

 

  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 155

 

 

  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 24

 

 

  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 21

 

 

  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0

 

 

 488

 

 
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0

 

 

 449

 

 
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0

 

 

 865

 

 
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0

 

 

 236

 

 
Under Investigation 97

 

 

 5,872

 

 

 

 

