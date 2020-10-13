COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 12, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|97
|7,910
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|47
|3,563
|Females
|49
|4,322
|Under Investigation
|1
|25
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 90 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|428
|Hanover
|5
|100
|KSA
|23
|2,854
|Manchester
|1
|332
|Portland
|1
|292
|St. Ann
|1
|327
|St. Catherine
|7
|1,781
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|245
|St. James
|30
|700
|St. Mary
|6
|196
|St. Thomas
|6
|380
|Trelawny
|4
|110
|Westmoreland
|10
|165
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|543
|85,865
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|97
|7,910
|Results Negative
|444
|77,890
|Results Pending
|2
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|0
|146
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|10
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|23
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|66
|3,303
|Active Cases
|97
|4,354
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,288
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|155
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|21
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|488
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|449
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|865
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|97
|5,872