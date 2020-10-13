Two Sisters Cave Remains Closed to Public UDC Concerned for Public Safety

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) notes with concern, the reports of illegal access to its property and the wanton disregard for public health and safety by members of the public trespassing at Two Sisters Cave, Hellshire, St. Catherine.

The Corporation takes this opportunity to reiterate that Two Sisters Cave is not open to public access at this time and cautions that action will be taken against persons found in breach of the ‘No Trespassing’ signs at the Cave or at any other UDC property. The Cave has been closed to the public due to low patronage since 2014, however, an opportunity for management of the property will be brought to the market within short order.

The public is reminded that the UDC-managed attractions that are currently open to the public are The World Famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park, Green Grotto Caves & Attractions, Walter Fletcher Beach, Long Bay Beach Park and Reach Falls. All others remain closed at this time in keeping with Government of Jamaica’s mandates.

UDC encourages, members of the public to the adhere to the self-protection measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, particularly physical distancing and the wearing of masks as the country seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.