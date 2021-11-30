COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 29, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|27
|91,249
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|16
|51,908
|Males
|11
|39,338
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 years to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,916
|Hanover
|0
|2,959
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|0
|22,544
|Manchester
|1
|5,962
|Portland
|0
|2,515
|St. Ann
|5
|6,770
|St. Catherine
|1
|17,119
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,180
|St. James
|8
|8,862
|St. Mary
|7
|3,016
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,933
|Trelawny
|2
|3,347
|Westmoreland
|3
|5,126
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|23
|4
|0
|27
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,494
|6,840
|3,915
|91,249
|NEGATIVE today
|790
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|222
|1,012
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|385,131
|196,246
|581,377
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|813
|4
|222
|1,039
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|465,625
|6,840
|200,161
|672,626
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1*
|2,392
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|345
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|103
|62,642
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|806
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|46,766
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|160
|Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|Patients Severely Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|25,420
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,148
|Imported
|1
|1,341
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,373
|Under Investigation
|26
|82,151
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- An 82-year-old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing