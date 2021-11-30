JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 29, 2021

Coronavirus
November 30, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 27 91,249
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 16 51,908
Males 11 39,338
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 years to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 0 4,916
Hanover 0 2,959
Kingston & St. Andrew 0 22,544
Manchester 1 5,962
Portland 0 2,515
St. Ann 5 6,770
St. Catherine 1 17,119
St. Elizabeth 0 4,180
St. James 8 8,862
St. Mary 7 3,016
St. Thomas 0 3,933
Trelawny 2 3,347
Westmoreland 3 5,126
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 23 4 0 27
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,494 6,840 3,915 91,249
NEGATIVE today

 

 790 All negatives are included in PCR tests 222 1,012
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 385,131 196,246 581,377
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 813 4 222 1,039
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 465,625 6,840 200,161 672,626
Positivity Rate[1] 3.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 1* 2,392
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 345
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 103 62,642
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 806  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 46,766  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 160  
Patients Moderately Ill 28  
Patients Severely Ill 27  
Patients Critically Ill 11  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 25,420  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,148
Imported 1 1,341
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,373
Under Investigation 26 82,151
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

  • An 82-year-old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation.

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content