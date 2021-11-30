Cabinet Approves Emergency Procurement For Cornwall Regional Hospital Rehabilitation

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says Cabinet has approved emergency procurement for the completion phase of rehabilitation works at Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St. James.

The move is expected to speed up the restoration work at the hospital.

“So, we now have the go-ahead to approach the next phase, and the intention there is to recognise the [timeline] that [is] involved, to try and shrink that timeline, so that we can get to a date of completion with [a] much shorter period than would have allowed,” he outlined.

“Incidentally, when I looked at the numbers, in 60 [or so] months of the project, there have been about 24 [or] 25 months of that spent in procurement, so almost half the time has been spent in procurement. So, that tells a tale that requires a different discussion,” Dr. Tufton said, noting that there has also been a revision of the CRH project management team.

The Minister was speaking during a recent contract-signing ceremony with M and M Jamaica Limited, to complete the penultimate phase of rehabilitation works at CRH. The signing took place at Sandals Inn in St. James.

This second to last phase of the project is being done at a cost of close to $1.7 billion.

M and M Jamaica Ltd. also spearheaded the construction of the Emancipation Park in Kingston, and more recently, the Harmony Beach Park in St. James.