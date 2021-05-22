live stream Opening of the Harmony Beach Park Montego Bay @ 2:20 pm
COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 21, 2021

Coronavirus
May 22, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 123 47,899
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 72 26,788
Males 51 21,108
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 months to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 6 2,608
Hanover 10 1,286
Kingston & St. Andrew 27 13,435
Manchester 6 2,870
Portland 1 1,543
St. Ann 9 3,099
St. Catherine 18 9,442
St. Elizabeth 11 1,931
St. James 16 4,563
St. Mary 8 1,539
St. Thomas 0 1,901
Trelawny 9 1,639
 

Westmoreland

 2 2,043
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 118 3 2  123
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 43,771 1,764 2,364 47,899
NEGATIVE today

 

 799 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,270 2,069
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 242,623 74,029 316,652
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 917 3 1,272 2,192
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 286,394 1,764 76,393 364,551
Positivity Rate[1]

 

  13.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 8*

 

 912
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 134
Deaths under investigation 6 146
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 110 23,852
 

 

Active Cases

   22,765  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 5  
Number in Home Quarantine 28,765  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 159  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 40  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 

 11  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 5  
Home 22,598  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,548
Imported 0 932
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 2 2,297
Under Investigation 120 41,886
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 71-year-old male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 66-year-old female from St. James
  • A 74-year-old male from St. James
  • A 67-year-old male from St. James
  • A 91-year-old female from St. James
  • An 84-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 86-year-old female from Westmoreland

A 92-year-old female from Westmoreland

