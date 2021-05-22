COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 21, 2021

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green (centre), and State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), plant crops with wards of the State at The Nest Children’s Home located on the grounds of the Salvation Army in St. Andrew, on Friday (May 21), to launch backyard Vegetable Gardens in Residential Child Care Facilities. Observing is Administrator, The Nest Children’s Home, Captain Keith Haughton.

Click to view more