COVID-19 Update for Friday, May 21, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|123
|47,899
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|72
|26,788
|Males
|51
|21,108
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 months to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|2,608
|Hanover
|10
|1,286
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|27
|13,435
|Manchester
|6
|2,870
|Portland
|1
|1,543
|St. Ann
|9
|3,099
|St. Catherine
|18
|9,442
|St. Elizabeth
|11
|1,931
|St. James
|16
|4,563
|St. Mary
|8
|1,539
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,901
|Trelawny
|9
|1,639
|
Westmoreland
|2
|2,043
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|118
|3
|2
|123
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|43,771
|1,764
|2,364
|47,899
|NEGATIVE today
|799
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,270
|2,069
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|242,623
|74,029
|316,652
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|917
|3
|1,272
|2,192
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|286,394
|1,764
|76,393
|364,551
|Positivity Rate[1]
|13.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|8*
|912
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|134
|Deaths under investigation
|6
|146
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|110
|23,852
|
Active Cases
|22,765
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|28,765
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|159
|Patients Moderately Ill
|40
|
Patients Critically Ill
|11
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|5
|Home
|22,598
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,548
|Imported
|0
|932
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|2
|2,297
|Under Investigation
|120
|41,886
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- A 71-year-old male from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
- A 66-year-old female from St. James
- A 74-year-old male from St. James
- A 67-year-old male from St. James
- A 91-year-old female from St. James
- An 84-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 86-year-old female from Westmoreland
A 92-year-old female from Westmoreland