ENDS Pilot Expands Island-Wide

The E-commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) Pilot Programme will this weekend be given its sternest test as operations are heightened in all fourteen (14) Parishes. This is in keeping with the island-wide rollout announced in the House of Representatives by the Most Honourable Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Kingston and St. Andrew lead the way with close to sixty (60) registered and approved, compliant business followed by The Portmore Municipality and St. James with thirty active companies each.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), The Transport Authority (TA), The Social Development Commission (SDC), all fourteen Municipalities and eGov Jamaica Limited have been working tirelessly as a single cohesive unit to ensure ENDS is a continued success. I would like to thank them for all their efforts so far but we all know the job is far from over. We get better which each passing week and we will get even better in the near future as our information technology needs catches up to our ambitions” said an obviously proud Senator Matthew Samuda, the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security.

It is estimated that through ENDS over two thousand, five hundred (2,500) Jamaicans have been returned to productivity during the curfew hours as the Government maintains the policy of balancing lives with livelihoods. All Jamaicans are reminded to continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols and utilise the ENDS programme as much as possible as we approach the Labour Day no movement day.

The strong collaboration with the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ), has aided with the dissemination of information to encourage and guide business to take advantage of this innovative system. “We have been working closely with various groups and can sense a strong enthusiasm to yield the benefits of the programme. This is just one example of what can be achieved through public-private partnerships” said Amashika Lorne, Project Manager of ENDS.

The web-based ENDS system enables approved service industries and delivery stakeholders registered on the platform, to operate until midnight. The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.

The Government reiterates that ENDS is built on equity and transparency and all e-commerce, approved industry operators and delivery services will be able to participate once they have met the requirements. The registration of businesses and vendors is ongoing and customers may view the current listing of approved vendors on the portal’s official website at HTTPS://ENDS.GOV.JM.