COVID-19 for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (left), is assisted by Minister of Education, Youth and Information and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams, in cutting the ribbon to reopen the August Town Restorative Justice Centre, at its new location at 83 August Town Road, St. Andrew, on Tuesday (February 2). Looking on is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Sancia Bennett Templer.

