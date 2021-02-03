COVID-19 for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|100
|16,073
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|37
|7,225
|Females
|63
|8,845
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|5 months to 94 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|10
|873
|Hanover
|0
|379
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|34
|4,646
|Manchester
|28
|964
|Portland
|2
|395
|St. Ann
|0
|1,037
|St. Catherine
|18
|3,204
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|538
|St. James
|1
|1,706
|St. Mary
|2
|468
|St. Thomas
|2
|583
|Trelawny
|2
|477
|
Westmoreland
|0
|803
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|829
|168,953
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|–
|Results Positive
|100
|16,073
|Results Negative
|729
|152,868
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|355
|A 41-year old male from St. Elizabeth.
A 49-year old female from Hanover.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|64
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|34
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|29
|12,137
|Active Cases
|3,399
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|19,403
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|112
|Patients Moderately Ill
|15
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|24
|Home
|3,266
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|636
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|2
|1,017
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,762
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|98
|12,422
JIS News