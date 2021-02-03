JIS News
COVID-19 for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Coronavirus
February 3, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 100 16,073  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 37 7,225  
Females 63 8,845  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 5 months to 94 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 10 873  
Hanover 0 379  
Kingston & St. Andrew 34 4,646  
Manchester 28 964  
Portland 2 395  
St. Ann 0 1,037  
St. Catherine 18 3,204  
St. Elizabeth 1 538  
St. James 1 1,706  
St. Mary 2 468  
St. Thomas 2 583  
Trelawny 2 477  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 803  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 829 168,953  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3  
Results Positive

 

 100 16,073  
Results Negative

 

 729 152,868  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 355 A 41-year old male from St. Elizabeth.

A 49-year old female from Hanover.

 
Coincidental Deaths

 

 1 64  
Deaths under investigation 0 34  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 29 12,137  
Active Cases

 

 

  3,399    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 6    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 19,403    
       
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 112    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 15    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 14    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 24    
Home 3,266    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 636  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 2 1,017  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,762  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 98 12,422  
