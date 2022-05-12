JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (standing), guides Ambassador-Designate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Faisal Falah Alharbi, to sign in the Visitor’s Book after the Presentation of Credentials ceremony that was held at Kings House in Kingston on Tuesday (May 10).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
May 12, 2022
Prime Minister
Economic Growth & Job Creation
Finance & Public Service
JIS radio
May 12, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Lorraine Walker-Mendez
May 12, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
May 12, 2022
House Matters | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts