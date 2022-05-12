Cannabis Legislation To Be Amended To Enhance Licensing Process

To better facilitate the process of obtaining licences in the cannabis industry, key amendments to the legislation are expected to be made in the next few months.
This was disclosed by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, during the ceremonial issuance of the 100th licence for the handling of medicinal cannabis, on May 11.
The 100th licence was presented to Pure Jamaica Limited’s Pharmaceutical Division, Seven-10, by Senator Hill, at the ceremony hosted by the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA), at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, in Kingston.
Senator Hill, while extending his congratulations, said amending the legislation is needed, “as the world [is evolving.]”
“I promise I will push for it. The Ministry and the CLA team are passionate about the orderly development of this industry, and we commit our support to all stakeholders in the industry,” the Minister added.
He further said the Ministry intends to “ramp up the work of the cannabis industry task force, with the aim of fine-tuning key programmes, as well as initiatives such as the Alternative Development Programme and the mother farm concept, to allow for better social inclusion and internal integration in the industry”.
Against that background, the Minister is encouraging the relevant stakeholders to remain committed to “growing the industry, creating more jobs, increasing medical and therapeutic cannabis exports, and contributing to the further economic development of Jamaica”.
“I intend to see that cannabis realises its potential as a key contributor to the economy. To this end, I have been working very closely with the CLA for the last few months to reset the industry and chart a course towards its growth and sustainability,” he said.
The CLA issued its first licence in October 2017 and has since distributed 156 export authorisations to more than 10 countries, including Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Zimbabwe.