COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Coronavirus
September 22, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 179 80,959
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 108 46,064
Males 70 34,887
Under Investigation 1 8
AGE RANGE 41 days to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,253
Hanover 2 2,673
Kingston & St. Andrew 63 20,086
Manchester 3 5,544
Portland 3 2,189
St. Ann 4 6,029
St. Catherine 34 14,647
St. Elizabeth 0 3,670
St. James 30 8,043
St. Mary 6 2,579
St. Thomas 11 3,374
Trelawny 4 3,040
Westmoreland 17 4,832
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 151 14 14 179
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 71,164 6,074 3,721 80,959
NEGATIVE today 

 

 432 All negatives are included in PCR tests 145 577
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 330,300 177,222 507,522
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 583 14 159 756
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 401,464 6,074 180,943 588,481
Positivity Rate[1] 27.6%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3* 1,803
Coincidental Deaths 0 177
Deaths under investigation 7 281
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 236 51,357
Active Cases  27,249
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 4
Number in Home Quarantine 38,308
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 700
Patients Moderately Ill 124
Patients Severely Ill 97
Patients Critically Ill 43
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 7
Home 26,521
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061
Imported 4 1,225
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,551
Under Investigation 175 72,886
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 63 year old male from St. Catherine
  • A 65 year old male from St. Catherine
  • An 89 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

