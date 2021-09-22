COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|179
|80,959
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|108
|46,064
|Males
|70
|34,887
|Under Investigation
|1
|8
|AGE RANGE
|41 days to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,253
|Hanover
|2
|2,673
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|63
|20,086
|Manchester
|3
|5,544
|Portland
|3
|2,189
|St. Ann
|4
|6,029
|St. Catherine
|34
|14,647
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|3,670
|St. James
|30
|8,043
|St. Mary
|6
|2,579
|St. Thomas
|11
|3,374
|Trelawny
|4
|3,040
|Westmoreland
|17
|4,832
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|151
|14
|14
|179
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|71,164
|6,074
|3,721
|80,959
|NEGATIVE today
|432
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|145
|577
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|330,300
|177,222
|507,522
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|583
|14
|159
|756
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|401,464
|6,074
|180,943
|588,481
|Positivity Rate[1]
|27.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|1,803
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|177
|Deaths under investigation
|7
|281
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|236
|51,357
|Active Cases
|27,249
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,308
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|700
|Patients Moderately Ill
|124
|Patients Severely Ill
|97
|Patients Critically Ill
|43
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|26,521
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,061
|Imported
|4
|1,225
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,551
|Under Investigation
|175
|72,886
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 63 year old male from St. Catherine
- A 65 year old male from St. Catherine
- An 89 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing