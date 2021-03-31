COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|389
|39,237
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|209
|22,046
|Males
|180
|17,188
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|5 months to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|2,195
|Hanover
|20
|1,113
|KSA
|95
|11,155
|Manchester
|23
|2,358
|Portland
|5
|1,277
|St. Ann
|14
|2,435
|St. Catherine
|61
|7,700
|St. Elizabeth
|29
|1,515
|St. James
|38
|3,882
|St. Mary
|18
|1,126
|St. Thomas
|19
|1,486
|Trelawny
|20
|1,399
|Westmoreland
|42
|1,596
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|323
|9
|57
|389
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|36,231
|1,236
|1,770
|39,237
|NEGATIVE Today
|965
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|950
|1,915
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|208,063
|35,099
|243,162
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,288
|9
|1,007
|2,304
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|244,294
|1,236
|36,869
|282,399
|Positivity Rate
|25.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Deaths
|9*
|596
|Details below
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|99
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|79
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|124
|17,598
|Active Cases
|388*
|20,779
|One person died from among the 389 new cases of the last 24 hours
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|26,396
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|476
|Patients Moderately Ill
|52
|Patients Critically Ill
|39
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|6
|787
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|1
|1,552
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|2,216
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|382
|34,446
DEATHS*
- A 62-year-old male from Portland.
- A 68-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 72-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 67-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 68-year-old male from Westmoreland.
- A 54-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 64-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 65-year-old male from KSA.
- An 82-year-old female from St. Mary.