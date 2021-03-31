Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Coronavirus
March 31, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 389 39,237
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 209 22,046
Males 180 17,188
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 5 months to 98 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 5 2,195
Hanover 20 1,113
KSA 95 11,155
Manchester 23 2,358
Portland 5 1,277
St. Ann 14 2,435
St. Catherine 61 7,700
St. Elizabeth 29 1,515
St. James 38 3,882
St. Mary 18 1,126
St. Thomas 19 1,486
Trelawny 20 1,399
Westmoreland 42 1,596
 COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 323 9 57 389
Cumulative POSITIVES 36,231 1,236 1,770 39,237
NEGATIVE Today 965 All negatives are included in PCR tests 950 1,915
Cumulative NEGATIVES 208,063 35,099 243,162
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,288 9 1,007 2,304
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 244,294 1,236 36,869 282,399
Positivity Rate 25.8%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Deaths 9* 596 Details below
Coincidental Deaths 2 99
Deaths under investigation 1 79
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 124 17,598
Active Cases 388* 20,779 One person died from among the 389 new cases of the last 24 hours
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 10
Number in Home Quarantine 26,396
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 476
Patients Moderately Ill 52
Patients Critically Ill 39
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 6 787
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 1 1,552
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 2,216
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 382 34,446

DEATHS*

  1. A 62-year-old male from Portland.
  2. A 68-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
  3. A 72-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
  4. A 67-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  5. A 68-year-old male from Westmoreland.
  6. A 54-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  7. A 64-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  8. A 65-year-old male from KSA.
  9. An 82-year-old female from St. Mary.
