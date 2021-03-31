Jamaica’s 2021/2022 Property Tax due April 1

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising all property owners that Property Tax payment for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, which remains unchanged, becomes due on April 1, 2021. The TAJ system has been updated to reflect the liabilities for the period and is now available for online payments. Persons will have until April 30, to make their payment without any penalty being applied, using a wider range of payment options instead of visiting a Tax Office to do so.

Property owners are being encouraged to pay their Property Tax online via the TAJ Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. Payments can be made using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card or a pre-paid Master Card or by using the Bank of Nova Scotia’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website.

This year, additional payment options are also available for the convenience of taxpayers, as National Commercial Bank customers are now able to use their online banking platform to pay their Property Tax by adding TAJ as a Payee.

Additionally, property owners can avail themselves of the new on-the-go convenience of the TAJ Mobile App which forms part of its suite of digital service points. The mobile application, which is accessible on the Google Play Store platform, is available only to users of Android devices at this time. It allows users to conduct several Property Tax related transactions to include;

Payments

Search for property details by Valuation and Strata numbers

View and share your payment history

Locate the closest Tax Office

View TAJ headlines, and set personal reminders for important dates to include for Property Tax.

Persons utilizing any of the digital service channels are advised that they should have the valuation number of the property on hand when making the payment.

Property Tax payments can be made in full, half-yearly or quarterly instalments, and Property Tax liabilities may be ascertained using the TAJ’s online query feature via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. Property owners must have their valuation number ready, to check the status of their Property Tax, going back seven (7) years.

Although taxpayers are being encouraged to stay safe and do business electronically, they still have the option to do so at a Tax Office if necessary. Persons visiting the Tax Offices are reminded that there is a restriction to the number of persons allowed into an office at a given time. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients.

Additionally, taxpayers are asked to take note of the early 1:00 pm closure of Tax Offices on Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 9, 2021 and the suspension of scheduled Saturday operations until further notice, based on recent announcements of the Government increasing COVID-19 restrictions.

For further information persons may call the Tax Administration Jamaica Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm