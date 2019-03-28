Consumers Urged to Beware of Cybercrime

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, CAC, Information Technology Manager, Andrew Evelyn, explained that ransomware is one element of cybercrime that impacts local consumers.

“Ransomware is where software is installed on the user’s computer and it will encrypt all the critical data on the user’s device and prevent them from accessing their own data. Following that, the user is contacted and told they will have to pay a ransom fee to regain access to their device,” he explained.

The issue of fraud support was also highlighted as a cybercrime that has affected local consumers.

“Fraud support is where you go on a site and you get a pop-up alerting you that your computer needs immediate attention and that you can access free online support by calling a number or sharing your contact. This is an attempt to install ransomware or malware on your device and gain control over your device,” he disclosed.

Mr Evelyn recommended that users contact a local information technology specialist if they encounter incidents of fraud support while using their device.

“We also advise consumers to back up their data in a cloud or a third-party device such as USB, memory device or external hard drive because it is very critical to not have all your data in one place,” he added.

Mr Evelyn indicated that there were eight reports of ransomware to the Jamaica Constabulary Force between 2015 and 2017.