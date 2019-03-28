CAC Urges Parents to Monitor Children’s Online Use

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is advising parents and guardians to pay careful attention to their children’s online activities.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, CAC Information Technology Manager, Andrew Evelyn, said that child exploitation online is a trend that the CAC is watching closely.

He said parents should pay close attention to the online games that their children play.

“When a child uses an online game platform, it usually has an in-game chat, which allows your child to communicate with other users online that can lead to child exploitation. Nefarious persons use different techniques to coerce your child into talking to them online, and once they have gained the child’s trust then they will ask them to do things such as share photos on another platform,” he explained.

“Ask your child to demonstrate the games to you, so you can assess the threats and risks that are out there for your child. Check the game chat features and who they communicate with and warn them against communicating with strangers,” he advised.

Mr. Evelyn, who was speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, pointed out that children are technologically savvy, “and sometimes they will use the phones in ways you’re not aware of. They could record a video of themselves or your home and post it on YouTube or another platform, and it’s quite easy to do”.