Construction to Begin Soon on Fire Station in Port Maria

Story Highlights Construction is expected to begin soon on the new Port Maria fire station, in St. Mary.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $217.5-million contract to Marshall Construction Company Limited.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during today’s (September 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.

“Cabinet has approved the long-awaited project, which will see the award by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) for the construction of a fire station in Port Maria, St. Mary,” the Minister said.

Mr. Samuda said the works will include the construction of three single storey structures to house firefighting equipment, engine bays, dormitories and administrative and training facilities.