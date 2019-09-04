$191 Million Approved for Rose Town Integrated Infrastructure Project

Story Highlights A sum of $191.4 million will be spent to carry out rehabilitative works under the Rose Town Integrated Infrastructure Project, in Kingston.

Making the disclosure, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said Cabinet has given approval for the award of a contract by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) to Contraxx Enterprises Limited, to carry out the works.

Mr. Samuda was speaking at today’s (September 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.

The project, which is slated to last for 10 months, will see the installation of 3.54 kilometres of 100-millimetre polyvinyl chloride (PVC) distribution water mains, including fire hydrants and service laterals to lots, and a PVC sanitary sewer, inclusive of 0.38 kilometre of 100-millimetre-diameter and 5.7 kilometres of 200-millimetre-diameter pipes.

Under the project, the roadway will also be rehabilitated.