Community Market And Business Fair For St. Thomas And St. Elizabeth

The Social Development Commission (SDC) will be hosting two community markets and business fairs to benefit residents of St. Elizabeth and St. Thomas on July 23 and July 25, respectively.

The events form part of the SDC’s initiatives to keep community businesses in operation during this period of economic downturn caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Currently, many of the [St. Elizabeth] farmers take their produce to Santa Cruz, Black River and as far away as Coronation Market in Kingston for sale. This SDC community market and business fair provides an additional channel for their produce to sell and is an initial step towards establishing a more consistent local market,” Public Relations Manager of the SDC, Mandel McKulsky, explained to JIS News.

The community market and business fair for St. Elizabeth will be held on Thursday at the Black River Independence Park from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event for St. Thomas will take place at South Haven in Yallahs on Saturday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Along with the sale of produce from local farmers, both events will showcase a wide range of products from local economic initiatives while raising awareness about the support and resources available through the SDC and its programmes.

Patrons are reminded to wear a mask to the events and practise social distancing.