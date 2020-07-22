$5,000 Limit On High-School Registration Packages

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is advising school administrators that the cost of registration packages at the secondary level should be no more than $5,000.

In addition, there is no cost for registration at the primary level.

The policy directive on registration fees is in keeping with the Ministry’s mandate of ensuring that the cost to parents remains minimal for children to attend public school.

The Ministry, in a recent bulletin, further outlined that there should be NO INCREASE in parent contribution for the academic year 2020/2021, all charges for registration packages must first be approved by the Ministry before they are effected, a

breakdown of what the registration package covers should be clearly outlined to parents/guardians, use should be made of virtual spaces (online) to reduce the need to charge for printed materials, and non-payment of fees cannot affect acceptance of school placement or registration to school.

Board chairmen have been charged with the responsibility to provide guidance and ensure that school administrators follow the directives in order to minimise the cost to parents as well as ensure that no child is disenfranchised as they seek to prepare for the upcoming school year.

It was also noted that regional officers will increase their vigilance over the next few months to provide the support required and to ensure that there is no deviation from the policy position of the Ministry.