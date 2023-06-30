Communities Urged to Band Together to Protect Children

Communities across the island are being urged to “band together” to protect the nation’s children against all forms of abuse.

Making the call while speaking at a school-leaving exercise at the Naggo Head Infant School in St. Catherine on Thursday (June 29), Portmore-based Youth Advocate, Claudine Duncan, said there should be no relenting in the fight to safeguard children.

“It is a time when we cannot give up. We all have to band together to make the lives of our children better. Let us work for the protection of these students. As people of goodwill, we have to do everything possible to prevent the killing and abuse of children and the vulnerable among us,” she said.

Stressing that there can be no excuse for inaction, Miss Duncan argued that with persons working together “we can conquer the evil around us”, and communities can be safe for children and other vulnerable individuals in the society.

She joined in condemning the recent killing of Braeton Primary and Infant School student, Danielle Rowe.

“Let this act of shame spur us into action to be guardians of every child that we come in contact with. We can do it. Every child who walks the streets must feel that they are protected by all of us and all the other children in this community and throughout our beloved country,” Miss Duncan said.

She expressed confidence that challenges in the communities can be overcome, with each person looking out for their neighbour.

Meanwhile, Miss Duncan commended the graduates of Naggo Head Infant School and urged them to remain disciplined as they go on to the next stage of their education. “Don’t be distracted by the noise around you, and in time, you will all shine like true gold in our eyes,” she said.

To the parents, she said that the work to develop the students has just started. “Continue to protect them, and where you need support, never be ashamed to ask for help,” she encouraged.

Miss Duncan who is the Vice Chairman of the school board, also hailed the teachers, noting that their efforts are fully appreciated.

“In years to come we will be joyful for the seeds that are being planted today,” she said.`