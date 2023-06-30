Constitutional Reform Committee Says Youth Engagement Key

The Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC) is assuring that the country’s young people will not to be left behind as it seeks to engage with the public on the road to the nation becoming a Republic.
The Committee’s civil society representative, Dr. Nadine Spence, informed that there is a youth engagement committee co-chaired by Youth Advisor Sujae Boswell and Past President of the Guild of Students, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Danielle Mullings, that has been actively engaging young people across Jamaica and the diaspora.
“You could connect with us on social media and send us an email at constitutionalreform@mlca.gov.jm, and if you want the constitutional committee to connect with you and your group, then please do so because we are amenable and flexible and we want to hear from you,” she added.
Dr. Spence was responding to a question regarding youth outreach at a town hall held at the Errol Flynn Marina in Portland on Wednesday (June 28).
The event was part of the islandwide public consultation by the CRC to listen to concerns, respond to questions and clarify issues regarding the country’s constitutional reform process.
The CRC is co-chaired by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte and Ambassador Rocky Meade.
Its role in the constitutional reform process and the transition of Jamaica to a Republic is to review the work that has already been done, to pull from that body of work what is relevant to today’s circumstance and to give advice and guidance to the overall process.