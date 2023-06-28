Constitutional Reform Town Hall At Errol Flynn Marina

The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs will be hosting a townhall at the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio, Portland, on Wednesday (June 28) beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, along with members of the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC), will be on hand to listen to concerns, respond to questions and clarify issues regarding the country’s constitutional reform efforts.
Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Wayne Robertson, said the session forms part of the ‘Road to Republic’ sensitisation exercise.
“The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs is serious about engaging and educating the public as we embark on this momentous journey to transition from a constitutional monarchy to a republic and craft a new Constitution which reflects the will of the people of Jamaica,” he said.
He noted that all are welcome and questions are encouraged.
Meanwhile, Mr. Robertson reiterated the importance of the constitutional reform process for the future of Jamaica.
“The Road to Republic is paved with myriad opportunities. The direction we take will ultimately determine the future of this generation and generations to come. It is, therefore, critical that we carefully consider the implications of each proposal to reform the Constitution,” he said.