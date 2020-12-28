Commissioner of Police Visits St Catherine South

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson yesterday continued the Force tradition of spending Christmas Day in the field with the men and women of the Constabulary.

Guided by commanding officer for the Division, Senior Superintendent Clive Blair, Major General Anderson this year spent the day in the St. Catherine South Division, where he visited the newly renovated Old Harbour Police Station, the Portmore Police Station and the Bridgeport Police Station.

In Old Harbour, Deputy Superintendent of Police Damion Manderson updated the Commissioner of Police on the impact of the station’s new working space on the staff, and commended the team of entire Old Harbour Zone—which also encompasses Old Harbour Bay.

“The staff morale has improved tremendously”, he said, adding that citizens too have also said visiting the station is now a much more comfortable experience. “They’re offering top quality service and we continue to improve that,” he said.

At the Portmore Police Station, which was recognized for having the best lock-up in Area 5 (St. Catherine, St. Thomas and parts of St. Andrew) in Police Week 2020, the Commissioner’s visit surprised the lock-up staff, who proudly updated the Commissioner on the methods behind their unblemished record of no escapes in over five years. The Commissioner congratulated the team and made special mention of their exploits that day—making Christmas soup for the 99 inmates in lock-up at the time.

Major General Anderson’s visit to the Bridgeport Police Station, which services several of the Sunshine City’s commercial zones, was also pleasantly received by the three-member team on duty. The Commissioner noted the team’s concerns and encouraged them to maintain their track record of having excellent customer service.

At each leg of the tour, Major General Antony Anderson delivered traditional Jamaican snacks of fruit cake and sorrel for the staff and reiterated sections of his Christmas message.

“I have been particularly encouraged by the ripple of demonstrable kindness that has brought relief to our children, the elderly, afflicted and many other Jamaicans throughout 2020.These acts of kindness bring joy and inspire hope. They are a constant reminder that we are a Force for Good, not only during the season of giving, but year round,” the Commissioner said.