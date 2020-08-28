Closure of the Western Regional Registry of the Supreme Court

The Judiciary of Jamaica wishes to advise the public that the Western Regional Registry of the Supreme Court will be closed on Friday, August 28, 2020.

The closure is to facilitate deep cleaning of the building, which the Registry shares with other tenants, as a result of exposure to COVID-19. The exposure did not occur inside the Registry; however, as a precaution the Registry will also be cleaned.

We encourage all Jamaicans to exercise caution in relation to COVID-19 and to abide by the protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.