JIS News
Clinical Management Summary For Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Coronavirus
November 10, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 30 89,818
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 16 51,090
Males 14 38,725
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years old to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 0 4,855
Hanover 2 2,903
KSA 6 22,202
Manchester 0 5,925
Portland 2 2,497
St. Ann 0 6,613
St. Catherine 5 16,790
St. Elizabeth 0 4,141
St. James 3 8,740
St. Mary 10 2,913
St. Thomas 1 3,854
Trelawny 1 3,315
Westmoreland 0 5,070
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 26 0 4 30
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,224 6,670 3,894 89,788
NEGATIVE today

 

 636 All negatives are included in PCR tests 271 907
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 370,152 192,119 562,271
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 662 0 275 937
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 449,376 6,670 196,013 652,059
Positivity Rate[1] 3.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 5 2,298
Coincidental Deaths 1 190
Deaths under investigation 3 343
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 156 59,678
Active Cases (in the last two weeks)   1,148
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 40,262  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 218  
Patients Moderately Ill 31  
Patients Severely Ill 29  
Patients Critically Ill 12  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 1 1,325
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,237
Under Investigation 29 80,891
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 59-year-old female who died from St Mary.
  2. A 59 -year -old female who died from Portland.
  3. A 79 -year -old female who died from Manchester.
  4. An 89 -year -old female who died from St. James.
  5. A 71-year-old Male who died from Hanover.

The deaths occurred between July 17 and November 8, 2021.

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

