Clinical Management Summary For Tuesday, November 9, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|30
|89,818
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|16
|51,090
|Males
|14
|38,725
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years old to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,855
|Hanover
|2
|2,903
|KSA
|6
|22,202
|Manchester
|0
|5,925
|Portland
|2
|2,497
|St. Ann
|0
|6,613
|St. Catherine
|5
|16,790
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,141
|St. James
|3
|8,740
|St. Mary
|10
|2,913
|St. Thomas
|1
|3,854
|Trelawny
|1
|3,315
|Westmoreland
|0
|5,070
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|26
|0
|4
|30
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,224
|6,670
|3,894
|89,788
|NEGATIVE today
|636
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|271
|907
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|370,152
|192,119
|562,271
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|662
|0
|275
|937
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|449,376
|6,670
|196,013
|652,059
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5
|2,298
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|190
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|156
|59,678
|Active Cases (in the last two weeks)
|1,148
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|40,262
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|218
|Patients Moderately Ill
|31
|Patients Severely Ill
|29
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|1
|1,325
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,237
|Under Investigation
|29
|80,891
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 59-year-old female who died from St Mary.
- A 59 -year -old female who died from Portland.
- A 79 -year -old female who died from Manchester.
- An 89 -year -old female who died from St. James.
- A 71-year-old Male who died from Hanover.
The deaths occurred between July 17 and November 8, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing