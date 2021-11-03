Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara (centre), view the interior of the new ambulance, which was handed over by the Japanese Ambassador during a brief ceremony at the Ministry’s New Kingston location on Monday (November 1). Also pictured is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Alwyn Miller. The ambulance, which will be dispatched to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, was procured through grant funding of US$84,158 under the Government of Japan’s Grassroots and Human Security Grant Programme. This donation by the Japanese Government serves to further boost Jamaica’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response mechanism

Click to view more