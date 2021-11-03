Advertisement
JIS News
Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Coronavirus
November 3, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 46 89,216
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 27 50,740
Males 19 38,472
Under Investigation 0 4
AGE RANGE 4 months to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 0 4,815
Hanover 1 2,888
KSA 13 22,055
Manchester 0 5,890
Portland 8 2,486
St. Ann 7 6,577
St. Catherine 7 16,621
St. Elizabeth 0 4,096
St. James 7 8,707
St. Mary 0 2,889
St. Thomas 0 3,824
Trelawny 1 3,306
Westmoreland 2 5,062
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 35 9 2 46
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 78,683 6,653 3,880 89,216
NEGATIVE today

 

 465 All negatives are included in PCR tests 305 770
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 364,667 190,209 554,876
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 500 9 307 816
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 443,350 6,653 194,089 644,092
Positivity Rate[1] 8.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 3 2,249
Coincidental Deaths 0 187
Deaths under investigation 0 342
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 172 58,439
Active Cases 46 27,907
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 45,548  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 260  
Patients Moderately Ill 50  
Patients Severely Ill 24  
Patients Critically Ill 14  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,123
Imported 1 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,182
Under Investigation 44 80,353
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 72-year-old female from Clarendon.
  2. A 74-year-old Male from Manchester.
  3. A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann.

The deaths occurred between October 24 and November 1, 2021.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

