Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|46
|89,216
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|27
|50,740
|Males
|19
|38,472
|Under Investigation
|0
|4
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,815
|Hanover
|1
|2,888
|KSA
|13
|22,055
|Manchester
|0
|5,890
|Portland
|8
|2,486
|St. Ann
|7
|6,577
|St. Catherine
|7
|16,621
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,096
|St. James
|7
|8,707
|St. Mary
|0
|2,889
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,824
|Trelawny
|1
|3,306
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,062
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|35
|9
|2
|46
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|78,683
|6,653
|3,880
|89,216
|NEGATIVE today
|465
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|305
|770
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|364,667
|190,209
|554,876
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|500
|9
|307
|816
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|443,350
|6,653
|194,089
|644,092
|Positivity Rate[1]
|8.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|2,249
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|187
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|342
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|172
|58,439
|Active Cases
|46
|27,907
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,548
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|260
|Patients Moderately Ill
|50
|Patients Severely Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,123
|Imported
|1
|1,322
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,182
|Under Investigation
|44
|80,353
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 72-year-old female from Clarendon.
- A 74-year-old Male from Manchester.
- A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann.
The deaths occurred between October 24 and November 1, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing