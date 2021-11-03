Work To Commence On Base For Statue Of Usain Bolt In Water Square, Falmouth

Work To Commence On Base For Statue Of Usain Bolt In Water Square, Falmouth

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation is taking steps to commence construction of the base for the statue of the country’s Sprint Legend, Usain Bolt, to be mounted in Water Square, Falmouth.

This has been made possible after receiving approval from the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), for the redesign of the historic fountain.

Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager, told JIS News that the approval makes it possible for alterations to be made for the positioning of the statue at the historic landmark.

Mayor Gager said the Corporation decided against relocating the iconic water fountain to facilitate the sprint legend’s statue, and a new design has been agreed on by the JNHT and the Corporation.

The statue of the parish’s famous son will be a replica of the one mounted on Statue Road in Independence Park, Kingston.

Mayor Gager told JIS News that the Corporation is happy with the compromise reached and the cooperation had received the endorsement of private sector and civil society groups, the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Falmouth.

Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will carry out the construction.