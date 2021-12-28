  • JIS News
    Clinical Management Summary for Monday, December 27, 2021

    December 28, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    Photo: Stock Image

     

    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 161 92,950
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 97 52,887
    Males 63 40,059
    Under Investigation 1 4
    AGE RANGE 25 days to 78 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 0 4,949
    Hanover 9 3,073
    KSA 36 22,978
    Manchester 0 6,012
    Portland 1 2,530
    St. Ann 17 6,992
    St. Catherine 10 17,290
    St. Elizabeth 0 4,213
    St. James 73 9,266
    St. Mary 6 3,086
    St. Thomas 1 3,977
    Trelawny 2 3,385
    Westmoreland 6 5,199
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 142 6 13 161
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,962 7,002 3,986 92,950
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 863 All negatives are included in PCR tests 178 1,041
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 408,065 200,887 608,952
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,005 6 191 1,202
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 490,027 7,002 204,873 701,902
    Positivity Rate[1] 14.6%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 0 2,464
    Coincidental Deaths 0 194
    Deaths Under Investigation 1 350
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 150 65,332
    Active Cases 161 24,518
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 774
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 2  
    Number in Home Quarantine 20,934  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised 86  
    Patients Moderately Ill 18  
    Patients Severely Ill 16  
    Patients Critically Ill 4  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172
    Imported 45 1,615
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,446
    Under Investigation 116 83,481
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

     

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

