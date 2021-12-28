NWC Staff Brings Cheer And Encouragement

Determined to spread cheer despite the pressures of a pandemic, staff from the Western Division of the National Water Commission (NWC) conducted their annual outreach program with a contribution of 26 care packages and other necessary supplies to the Garland Hall Memorial Children’s Home in Anchovy, St. James last Wednesday.

As part of the outreach, the NWC team hosted devotion where Administrative Assistant at the company’s Bogue office Mrs. Sharmaine Suckoo-Samuels encouraged the youngsters to focus on their goals and to silence the naysayers and all negative energies in their lives. “You can achieve anything! Just believe in yourself and push forward,” she emphasized.

The joyful and engaging wards, age ranging from eight to twenty years, were then feted during a rap session with team members, where they were also treated to ice cream and cake.

For her part, home matron Ms. Lorna Gordon expressed much gratitude for the items received, which included individual care packages for each ward along with toiletries, canned foods, toys and clothing. “The children will benefit immensely from this act of kindness and goodwill. Sincerely want to thank the NWC staff for their thoughtfulness, love and sacrifice,” she stated.

A monetary contribution was also made to the home.

The NWC’s divisional outreach initiative was convened approximately nine years ago. Each year, team members give of their resources all in concerted effort to effect change and to support the different communities within the division.